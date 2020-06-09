Joe Luis Alaniz, 66 of Midland passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. He was born on December 3, 1953 to Manuel and Felipa Alaniz. An avid Dallas Cowboy fan, he enjoyed spending time watching the games and cheering on "America's Team". He also enjoyed listening to what he referred to as the tunes of his soul (Tejano Music). Joe was a hard worker & fun loving man who truly enjoyed having a good time & sharing his many stories & laughs. He is survived by his children, Junior and Jo Ann Yharte (Cypress), Jose L. Alaniz Jr (Midland), Joey and Joyce Sanchez (Midland) and Joshua L. Alaniz (Midland); as well as his ex-wife Nora Perez (Midland). His grandchildren: Randy Yharte, Ryan Yharte, Jonah Vasquez, Jonica Alaniz, Rilie Yharte, Jaden Alaniz, Joe L. Alaniz, Amarah Alaniz, & Monica Alaniz. Also to cherish his memory are his sisters, Connie Prado and Sylvia Alaniz and brother Salomon Hernandez, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Felipa Alaniz, his sister Eloisa Hernandez, & brothers Manuel Hernandez & Evaristo Hernandez. Viewing has been set for Tuesday, 6/9/2020 from 4:00-8:00 pm with a rosary honoring Joe's life at 7:00 pm at Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place at Serenity Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, 6/10/2020 at 10:00 am. All attendees are reminded to practice social distancing & proper protective procedures. "You've got the best seat in the house now Pops- Go COWBOYS!!!"



