Joe Paiz was born to Enrique and Jesusita Paiz in Marfa, Texas on August 16, 1936. He spent his childhood in Marfa and always had a place in his heart for the town, perhaps because it was where he met and married the most beautiful girl with the eyes that stood out and captivated him, Margarita Holguin. He played football for Marfa ISD and was a competitive man. One of the most entertaining stories he loved to share involved a particular football game where he threw his helmet at a runner when he realized he could not catch him. This story spoke to his competitive spirit and was also surprising, as most people who knew Joe knew him to be a patient, kind man. Joe and Margarita married on December 16, 1955. Dad beat the riddle of 'sal se puedes' (leave if you can) and moved to West Texas. They shared a deep love for family and were blessed with 7 children! No matter where he worked, Joe found a church close to them. Together he and his wife instilled an importance of attending church and loving the Lord to their children. Joe had a huge servant's heart for the Lord! He taught Sunday School classes, served as an usher, cooked to raise money for the church and the needy, sold tickets to the Jamaica, cooked the best burgers at the Jamaica and was unofficial deacon for The Capilla de San Juan. He loved spreading the Word to anyone that would listen and even to some unwilling listeners. His energetic love for others was straight from the Holy Spirit's heart! Whether he was strumming his guitar or singing joyfully, he could always be found with his hands high, praying and praising! Oh how he loved to share the joy and love of Christ! Joe and Margarita instilled the importance of a living a Christ-centered life in their children! No matter what hardships he had to face as he became older and experienced more physical issues, he always remembered to start his day with "Thank you Jesus" and always thanked whomever assisted him in any way. We can't talk about Joe's passionate spirit without mentioning his two favorite sports teams, the Dallas Cowboys and the Texas Rangers! Had those teams every heeded to the rather loud instructions he gave them from the comfort of his armchair, why they surely would never have lost a game! He now has the best seat to continue to help them win the game! Joe was preceded in death by his parents Jesusita and Enrique, his love and wife, Margarita and his infant brother Perfecto Paiz. He leaves to cherish many precious memories his children, Joe Paiz Jr., Anna Stark (Bill), Delia Carruth (Ronnie), Lucie Valles (Joe), Alicia Read, Joe Henry Paiz (Sheila), and Corena Buendia (George). He also leaves behind a beautiful legacy of numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom were blessed to know him. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to CNA's from Home Hospice, Ida and Nikki. Ms. Veronica Bordero and to Mr. Michael, from Manor Park Skilled Rehab Therapy Center, for all the kindness and great care for our dad. An extra special thank you to Tia Elena for calling dad nightly and saying night time prayer! We can never thank you enough. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 15th from 5:00 pm.-7:00 p.m. at Ellis Funeral Home with a Rosary at 7pm. Service will be Thursday, July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe with burial to follow at Resthaven Cemetery. We will miss you dad, until we meet again, we love you so much!



