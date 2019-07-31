Joe T. Weaver, 90, of Midland passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019. The family will receive guests from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Christ Church Anglican in Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 31, 2019