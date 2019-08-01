Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Tom Weaver. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Memorial service 10:00 AM Christ Church Anglican Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

Joe Tom Weaver was born in Westbrook, Texas on June 17, 1929 to W. Hall Weaver and Evelyn Rippetoe Weaver. He passed away peacefully at his home at Cowden Cottage in Midland, Texas. Joe was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Doris Mason Weaver; son Joe Michael Weaver, granddaughter Julie Weaver MacNeil, sister Mary Elizabeth Foster, mother Evelyn Weaver and father Hall Weaver. He is survived by his loving children: son and daughter in-law, Phil and Kasey Weaver of Midland, Texas; son and daughter in-law Chris and Ruth Boren Weaver of Katy, Texas; daughter and son in-law Jana and Joey Lewallen of Irving, Texas. He is also survived by his treasured grandchildren; grandson and wife Joe R. and Christy Weaver of Lubbock, Texas; Jason Weaver of Bedford, Texas; granddaughter and husband Erin and Monty Renfro of Anna, Texas; granddaughter and husband Lauren and Chase McManus of Midland, Texas; grandson Andrew Weaver and Carly Kehoe of Midland, Texas; grandson Matthew Weaver of Hypaluxo, Florida; granddaughter Kelly Weaver of Hypaluxo, Florida; granddaughter and husband Lindsay and Eric Schrock of Buda, Texas; grandson and wife Jake and Brittany Lewallen of Dallas, Texas; granddaughter and husband Erica and Jack Boone of Grapevine, Texas. He is also survived by 15 great grandchildren and 3 great, great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Joe graduated from Andrews High School and then joined the Corp of Cadets at Tarleton State University. Joe's greatest success was marrying Doris Mason Weaver in December, 1950. He had an accomplished career in the oil industry and settled in Midland where he started a manufacturing business. He was a patented, self-taught engineer. He had been a resident of Midland for the last 40 years and was a member of Trinity Presbyterian church for 25 years where he served as an Elder. He was active in Community Bible Study for a number of years. He lived his life with zest and full confidence of God's grace. Joe loved the Lord with all his heart, soul, mind and strength. He was most happy when surrounded by family and friends. If that gathering happened to be in Colorado and involved camping and fishing, it was all the better. He connected with people in a very sincere way, he built others up with his caring and kindness. Joe's generosity and open heartedness touched many lives. He had a remarkable knack for recalling people's names and details about their families. We will always remember his laugh and how it would fill the room and bring joy to all around him. Although he was known to most as Joe Weaver, others had the privilege of calling him Joe Tom, Sweetheart, Dad, Papa Joe, Pop, Uncle Joe and Joe-Joe. He loved them all! The family wishes to express their deepest appreciation to Mavett Borjon, Sarai Borjon, Felisa Villafranco, and all his caregivers at Cowden Cottage and Manor Park for their tireless service and compassion for the past several years and Home Hospice for his final days. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, www.calfarley.org . A visitation will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of Joe Weaver will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ Church Anglican in Midland, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

