John Aaron Aleman, 16 passed on a lovely Sunday evening April 14, 2019. He was born August 26, 2002 in Odessa, Texas and is the son of Juan Jose Aleman and Lourdes Marquez. Aaron was the type of person you could rely on. He was always there when you needed a friend. Aaron made a big impact on a lot of people's life's. His happy place was behind those drums, he always wanted to travel places with them. He was hard working, and would do anything to get what he wanted. Aaron taught us that no matter how impossible things felt there was always a way to make it possible. He was loved by so many and he always made you feel special. His personality was outstanding, he was just a blessing to all of us. His memory will always live as time goes by and he will be truly and dearly missed.

