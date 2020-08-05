John Adam Ellsworth Boswell, of Midland, TX, age 49, passed away on Saturday, August 1st, 2020. John was born August 25, 1970, in Houston and grew up along with his siblings before moving to Midland in 1972. As a child, he spent lots of time with neighborhood kids and, while at Midland High School, took an interest in debate. He honed his skills nicely via Facebook. John enrolled at the University of Texas, Arlington and worked at Juanita's Restaurant in Fort Worth alongside two of his brothers. He later moved to Austin for a short time before circling back to Midland in 2002. Soon after, he met the love of his life, Leslie Brewer. They were married on March 13th, 2004. He worked at Permian Court Reporters while obtaining his real estate license. He and Leslie first crossed their paths there but did not "meet" each other for a couple years. In 1999, he began his real estate career with John Williams. Don Byerly recruited him in 2016 to work as his assistant in property management for Darrell McDonald Realtors. In 2016, he bought out Darrell McDonald and started his own real estate brokerage now known as Boswell & Associates. John was very passionate about real estate; specifically, owners' and tenants' rights. His advocacy for protection even led to changes in the TAR Residential Lease contract. John was a fierce advocate of Integrity: Do the right thing, even when no one else knows about it. Integrity isn't a catch phrase. John's other interests include writing, philosophy, ethics, poetry, snow skiing, movies, and theater. One of his most pleasurable activities was Aikido. He loved the art of Aikido and the friendships he made were lifelong. The designations John held were as a Member Board of Directors for My Community Credit Union, Supervisory Committee member of My Community Credit Union. He served as Director & Committee Chairman for the Permian Basin Board of Realtors. He served time on the Planning & Zoning Commission for the City of Midland. He was deeply passionate about the Midland community and its growth. He was President of Midland Realty, Inc, dba Boswell & Associates. One of his life goals was where enjoyment comes easy and pride is an accomplishment earned by all. Ask anyone, and they will tell you John had a heart of gold and he was extremely humorous and witty. He was so great at every hat he wore that his short time with us all was enough to last a lifetime. There was not a breath he took that was not for someone else. Now he gets to enjoy himself for his own self. John was loved tremendously and will be missed by so many, his family most of all. He is preceded in death by his brother, George Stanley Boswell; and his parents, Ellsworth R.G. Boswell and Mary Rae; his father-in-law, Walter Scott Brewer, III. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Leslie Brewer Boswell; son, Aiden Radford Scott; daughter, Norah Raelyn; sisters, Annette Marie Hall and Rosilynn Suzanne; brothers, Thomas Patrick and Paul Michael; mother-in-law, Lyn Brewer; sister-in-law, Stephanie Jones; brother-in-law, Walter Scott Brewer, IV; many nieces and nephews. He was also often known as "Supa Uncle John." Pallbearers are Aaron McFall, Jonathan Boswell, Patrick Ray, Michael Boswell, Lee Jones. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Jiou, Johnny Couch, Lan Powers, Mason Sparacino, William Robb, and Leo Procopio. One of John's most favorite hats he wore was that he was, you know, "The humble, good looking one." A rosary will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Midland on Thursday, August 6th, at 7:00 p.m., followed by a Celebration of Life at Mid-Cities Community Church (8700 State Highway 191) on Friday, August 7th at 1:00 p.m. Masks are required at both services. The Brewer/Boswell family wishes to convey their gratitude for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this time. In lieu of flowers and in John's memory, donations made to S.H.A.R.E and Bynum School or the charity of your choice
are very much appreciated.