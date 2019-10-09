Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

John Bernhardt Heimann, III passed away on October 5, 2019. Memorial service for John Bernhard Heimann, III, of Midland, will be held at a later date with a reception to follow. J.B. was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 15, 1940 to the proud parents John and Thelma Heimann. His childhood was spent growing up in the Freeport, TX area where he graduated from Brazosport High School in 1958. He attended North Texas State in Denton, TX where he received a Marketing Degree. Upon graduation from North Texas State he accepted a position with J.C. Penny & Company and was also a consultant with Consolidated Accessories. After a few years, J.B. became involved in his own business of designing and installing custom wallpapers for many homes in the Dallas area. He later opened, in the 1980's, a successful floral shop by the name of Flowers, Flowers, Flowers. While at the beach on a vacation at South Padre Island, he came up with an idea to open his own custom decorative pillow business which became very successful in the 1990's. Upon retiring, he and Connell moved to Santa Fe, NM for several years where they made many close friends and wonderful memories. They then relocated to Midland, TX after having some health issues. J.B. was blessed by so many friends and family surrounding and filling his life with love and happiness. His friends will miss his love of life, his witty personality, laughter, and his never-ending sense of humor. J.B. never met a stranger and was always willing to take the time to talk and listen and always had a story to tell. J.B. was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Thelma Heimann and a sister Mary Ellen Bachus. He is survived by his son John B Heimann, IV and daughter-in-law Britt; his grandchildren Avery, Aiden and Ava all of Frisco, TX; Sharon Moore, Dallas Texas. Also surviving J.B. is his life partner Connell Tidwell of Midland, TX; and his cousin, Wanza June Treybig of Robstown, TX who was a cousin closer than a sister; and other relatives. In lieu of flowers, J.B. requested that donations be made to or any . Special thanks go to Belinda Arguello, Patricia Villarreal, Peaches Williams, and the incredible staff of Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at

