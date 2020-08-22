John Boase

John Charles Boase, 86, died August 14, 2020, in Midland following several years of declining health. He was the only child of Lucille Romans Boase and Dayton Teel Boase, born February 12, 1934 in Yoakum, Texas. His parents predecease him. Mr. Boase spent his childhood in Yoakum, After graduating from Yoakum High School, he attended St. Edward's University in Austin. Mr Boase served in the United States Air Force where he was stationed in Korea during the Korean conflict. He was honorably discharged in 1957 with a Korean Service Medal, rank of Airman First Class. Mr. Boase spent most of his adult life in the Permian Basin area, working in insurance sales and customer service. He was an active member of St. Stephens" Parrish ' in Midland. Determined to complete his college education, he earned his BBA in Management from the University of Texas, Permian Basin, in 1974. He married Beverly June Beard of San Angelo in 1962. Their two children, Michael Dayton Boase and Tracey Michele Boase Smith, both of Houston, survive him. Other survivors include his former wife and her husband, Beverly and David Baldwin of Friendswood, Texas. Besides his parents, Mr. Boase also is predeceased by Jay Smith, his son-in-law. Cremation is under the direction of Yellow Rose Cremation. No formal services are planned at this time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store