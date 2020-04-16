John D. Schoon, 64 of Midland, Texas passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital. Public viewing will be held from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m., Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Live stream viewing will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to - 2:00 p.m. at www.livestream.com/npw. John was born on August 21, 1955 in Canton, Illinois to John Willard and Ann Schoon. He graduated from Canton High School in 1973. After completing high school he attended Spoon River College and completed an apprenticeship program at Caterpillar Tractor Company. He served on the board of Spoon River Electric Co-op of Canton. He married his loving wife Christina in 2012. John owned and operated a computer business in Peoria, Illinois until he moved to Midland. He was currently employed at SITECH Texoma; a sister company of Warren Equipment. John loved working outside. He was an avid gardener and budding hydroponic enthusiast. He loved airplanes of all kinds. John was a member of the CAF and EAA Clubs. He completed his bucket list desire of flying, building, and owning airplanes. John is survived by his wife, Christina Schoon; children, John Anthony Schoon and wife Errin of Canton, Illinois, Emily Litle and husband Cassidy of La Junta, Colorado; one brother, James Schoon and wife Susan of Tucson, AZ; one sister, Pamela Price and husband Matt of Princeville, Illinois; two grandsons, Parker Schoon and Seth Litle; one niece; four nephews; several cousins, aunts and uncles; and a multitude of friends. He is preceded in death by one infant sister, Valerie Schoon; one older sister, Cheryl Knussman; and infant granddaughter, Penelope Litle. Honorary pallbearers will be, Eddie Buck, Gene Dolan, James Hord, James C. Thomas, Jim Bober, Jonathan King, Linda Hollister and Russell Van Husen M.D. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 16, 2020