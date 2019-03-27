Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN DANIEL ROOSA. View Sign

John Daniel Roosa departed from his physical life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, to touch the face of God, after a six month battle with cancer. John was born February 9, 1943 in Teague, Texas to George Wilson Roosa and Helen Jasper Bower (Roosa). John was their only child and deeply loved. John was preceded in death by both his parents. John graduated from Richardson High School in Richardson, Texas in 1961. He attended Texas Agricultural and Mechanical College (it's name for the years John attended, being an all boys college) for two years. He joined the United States Air Force July 10, 1964 and served four years with a rank of Sergeant (E-4), being stationed in Rammstein, Germany during the Viet Nam War. During his years of service in the United States Air Force, John was partners in an air rescue team. After being honorably discharged from the Air Force on May 22, 1968, John finished his schooling at the University of Texas at Austin where he received his Bachelors Degree. He subsequently attended law school at South Texas College of Law where he obtained his doctorate of juris prudence and passed the bar exam. John loved the practice of law. He never thought of it as work. John had a law firm in Houston, Texas for twenty years. He relocated to Midland, Texas in 1989. John practiced law 45 years until his retirement, December 30, 2018, which coincided with his last illness, and together with his law partner, Jeffrey Todd Robnett, being elected the new District Judge of the 441st Judicial District Court of Midland County, Texas. John was introduced to a new friend and colleague, Rhonda Kellogg, after moving to Midland, Texas. On September 11, 1992, they were joined in holy matrimony in Lake Tahoe, Nevada, and were married more than 21 years. A memorial service will be held at the Midland County Courthouse, on the 9th floor, in the 441st District Courtroom, with Judge Jeffrey Todd Robnett officiating, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Noon. All friends of the family are welcome to attend. Mark Dettman will deliver the eulogy. Interment will take place at Fort Sam Houston Military Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas at a later date being arranged under the supervision of Ellis Funeral Home, complete with full military honors. Special thanks to Hospice of Midland for their tender care the last two weeks of John's life. Special thanks to his sister-in-law, Vonda Kellogg, for her special care and assistance with Rhonda Roosa the last two weeks of his life. And also, special thanks to John's stepdaughter, Michelle McGregor, for her visit. She was his pride and joy. God speed on your journey home, John Roosa.

Ellis Funeral Home

