John Earl Underwood II John Earl Underwood II, 76 passed away November 1, 2020 at his home in Robert Lee, Texas after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the funeral home with family present from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m.. Mass will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Burial will follow at Valleyview Cemetery in Coke County. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. John was born on April 30, 1944 in Ranger, Texas to the late John "Dick" Underwood and Olive Moffett Underwood. He was the oldest of four children. John graduated from Andrews High School then went on to attend Texas Tech University where he graduated in 1967. John married Betty Craig Underwood on October 10, 1964. Together they had three children: Brian, Rob, and Kendra. Always an active member of his community, John served on the Greenwood ISD School Board for more than 30 years where his children and step children attended school. On August 13, 2004 John married Theresa Percifull Mauldin. They shared sixteen wonderful years together. Growing up in Andrews, Texas, he attained the honor of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and was also a member of the high school basketball team. John loved watching his children and grandchildren play sports and participate in extracurricular activities. "Pops" could always be found cheering them on. John was an outdoorsman whose greatest passions were hunting and fishing. John and Theresa also spent many weekends in Ruidoso with Donnie and Dee Anna Thompson and their most special friends Carl and Jan Kemp. John retired from The Insurance Man and Associates in Midland, Texas in 2014. John and Theresa moved to Robert Lee in August of 2019 to pursue his dream of ranching. John is survived by his wife Theresa Underwood; sons, Brian and wife Tammy Underwood of San Angelo and Rob Underwood of Fort Worth; daughters, Kendra and husband Mark Burfiend of Castle Rock, Colorado, Kristi and husband Russell Stalvey of Midland, Kimberly and husband Kyle Ellis of Brownwood, Laura Mauldin Smith of Midland; brother Richard and wife Lark Underwood of Midland; sister Luzette and husband Gary Petty of Whitesboro; mother-in-law Frances Eulene Percifull of Robert Lee; also many grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers and sisters in laws, nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry Underwood, a granddaughter Hunter Ann Smith, brother-in-law Danny Percifull and sister-in-law Dee Anna Thompson.



