Or Copy this URL to Share

Share John's life story with friends and family

Share John's life story with friends and family

John Edward Johnson, 80, of Midland, passed away on May 16, 2020, in Midland, Texas. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 2:00 PM at 1st Southern Baptist Church in Gardendale, Texas. Derrick Looney will officiate. Arrangements by American Heritage Cemetery Funeral Home Crematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store