John Edward Malone of Midland, Texas went into the arms of Jesus on April 10,2019. He passed away in Midland, Texas at the age of 86. John was born July 19, 1932 in Coal County, Oklahoma to John Theodore and Lela Permelia Malone. He graduated from Duncan High School where he was awarded an athletic scholarship to Oklahoma A&M (presently Oklahoma State University). John had the privilege of playing for one of the greatest basketball coaches, Henry Iba. While at Oklahoma A&M he majored in psychology and history, whilst working towards his dream of becoming a coach. Upon completion of college he was drafted and served at White Sands Missile Range. John worked for the Meteorological division in the army, then gave six additional years in the civil service. John married the love of his life Ruby Ann Gorman of El Paso, Texas shortly after working for Uncle Sam. Soon after marriage, John started a business, Malone Business Systems, in Midland, Texas. While running his office equipment dealership, John rapidly accelerated through the chairs of Nomda to eventually become president of BTA. John later found a passion serving on the board of directors at Community National Bank for many years. While living in Midland, John was dedicated and devoted to helping his sons become young men through coaching sports. John and Ruby shared a wonderful life of family, church, and travel. First Baptist Church of Midland and the John Department has provided faithful brothers and sisters in Christ. John was preceded in death by his parents and youngest son, Robert "Bill" Malone. John is survived by his wife Ruby Malone, sons Michael and David, grandchildren Suzanne, Rodney and Christian Cole or "CC". John was a guardian and "Poppy" to CC and now the beloved namesake to his great granddaughter Poppy Grace. The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 PM on Monday, April 15, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church Chapel in Midland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the benevolence fund at First Baptist of Midland or Hospice of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be sent at

