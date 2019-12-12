John Edward Moore, age 59, of Lake Brownwood formerly of Midland passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. Graveside Services with Military Honors for John will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery in Midland with Donnie Pinkston officiating. Arrangements are under the direction Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. John was born to Ishmael and Evelyn (Earnheart) Moore on October 10, 1960, in Ft. Worth. He served in the United States Army for 5 and a half years. John married Kim Walker on June 11, 1983. John is survived by his wife, Kim Moore of Lake Brownwood; 2 sons, John Moore Jr. and wife Victoria of Early, Scott Moore and wife Christina of Midland; granddaughter, Hannah; grandson, Joseph; and one granddaughter on the way; sister, Jennifer Smith of Lake Brownwood. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ishmael and Evelyn Moore. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.blaylockfuneralhome.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Dec. 12, 2019