John G. "Mopar Man" Haynie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born June 2, 1967 in Big Springs, TX, grew up on the farm in Lomax, TX. He went to school in Stanton, TX. John lived his entire life on the farm. He left us to a better place on May 12, 2020 after a battle with cancer at the age of 52. John was a kind soul, loved his God, family, friends and the S.P.A. Church. He loved the things of old. Thus at the age of 15 he got his first 1959 Dodge 4 door car, which lead to collecting old cars. Chrysler Dodge, Plymouths where he earned nickname, 'Mopar Man'. He had many many cars, parts, manuals and had a vast knowledge of all the cars of the 1920's-1960's. If anyone needed parts or a car John either had it or knew where it could be found. It was his passion. He goes to join his Dad, Strawberry, Mom, Joan, sister Margaret, in the after-life. Leaves behind brothers Howard, Travis and Paul, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. In lieu of flowers family would like donations to Hospice of Midland for the wonderful help they provided to John and his family. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home. Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Resthaven North Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Service
03:00 PM
Resthaven North Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home
801 Andrews Highway
Midland, TX 79701
4326835555
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved