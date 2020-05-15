Born June 2, 1967 in Big Springs, TX, grew up on the farm in Lomax, TX. He went to school in Stanton, TX. John lived his entire life on the farm. He left us to a better place on May 12, 2020 after a battle with cancer at the age of 52. John was a kind soul, loved his God, family, friends and the S.P.A. Church. He loved the things of old. Thus at the age of 15 he got his first 1959 Dodge 4 door car, which lead to collecting old cars. Chrysler Dodge, Plymouths where he earned nickname, 'Mopar Man'. He had many many cars, parts, manuals and had a vast knowledge of all the cars of the 1920's-1960's. If anyone needed parts or a car John either had it or knew where it could be found. It was his passion. He goes to join his Dad, Strawberry, Mom, Joan, sister Margaret, in the after-life. Leaves behind brothers Howard, Travis and Paul, 4 nieces and 1 nephew. In lieu of flowers family would like donations to Hospice of Midland for the wonderful help they provided to John and his family. Visitation will be Friday, May 15, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Ellis Funeral Home. Service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Resthaven North Chapel.



