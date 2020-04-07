John Gary McPherson, 82, of Mildand passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 surround by his family. Public viewing will be 8:00 am until 9:00 pm Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Funeral Service will be 2:00 pm Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the service will be streamed live at livestream.com/npw. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park which will also be provided via livestream. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 7, 2020