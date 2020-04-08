Guest Book View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Viewing 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM the service will be streamed live at livestream.com/npw Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Midland , TX View Map Send Flowers Notice

John Gary McPherson, 82 of Midland, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. John Gary McPherson was born on October 16, 1937 in Birmingham, Alabama to parents John L and Cleo A McPherson. After spending 2 years on active duty in the United States Navy onboard the USS Albemarle he went on to graduate from Jacksonville College in Jacksonville, Alabama in 1962. He thereafter worked as a revenue officer for the Internal Revenue Service for 30 years before retiring in 1992. On October 19, 1960 he married Anna Owen McPherson and on May 22, 1968 they had a son, John Scott McPherson. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, motorcycles and Alabama Football, spending as much free time in the great outdoors as he possibly could. After retiring from the Internal Revenue Service he and his wife volunteered with the Texas State parks and Wildlife Department for 5 years as campground attendants at the South Llano River State Park. After that they worked at the Red Canyon Visitor Center with the Bureau of Land Management. After that they worked at the Capulin Volcano National Park in New Mexico for 3 years. John Gary McPherson is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Anna Owen McPherson, their son John Scott McPherson and his granddaughter, Susanna Denise McPherson. John Gary McPherson is preceded in death by his parents, John L & Cleo A McPherson and his grandson John L McPherson. The family would like to express their gratitude to Midland Hospice, his many doctors and nurses in Midland and his friends at Homeline Baptist Church. Public viewing will be 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Due to current restrictions on gatherings, the service will be streamed live at livestream.com/npw . Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park which will also be provided via livestream. Pallbearers will be staff of Homeline Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

