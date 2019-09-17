John Kenneth "Kenny" Koonce, 62, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at his home in Gainesville. Graveside services for Kenny will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Larry Kremling officiating. Kenny was born on February 13, 1957 in Gainesville to Johnny and Della (Sweet) Koonce. He served on the El Paso County Sheriff's Department as a deputy and retired from the Texas Comptroller's Office as an enforcement officer. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and his niece Courtney Murray. Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law Sharyn and Terry Hope of Katy; nephew Brandon Yancey with his wife Claire and children Thomas, Davis and Scarlett all of Keller; niece Tara Kaiser with husband Erich and children Cheyenne and Charlotte of Katy; niece Kelsey Hope of Houston; uncle Grady Koonce of Thackerville, OK. You may sign the online register at www.geojcarroll.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 17, 2019