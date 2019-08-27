Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Larry Barker. View Sign Service Information Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home 3800 N Big Spring St Midland , TX 79710 (432)-550-5800 Send Flowers Notice

John Larry Barker, 73, of Midland, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 9:00AM at Resthaven Memorial Park in Midland. John was born to Lona Belle (Green) Barker and Elbert Wesley Barker in Beaumont (Jefferson County), Texas on November 30, 1945. He was a 1964 graduate of Midland High School as well as Cowden Junior High and South Elementary School. As a youngster, John developed a life-long love of sports and as a result was a life-long adventurer even into his 70's. Only his wife, Becky, rated higher than adventure. He was a gifted athlete and represented each of his schools extremely well. There has never been a more loyal Dallas Cowboys Fan than John Larry Barker. Win or lose, John Barker was right there rooting for his Cowboys. As he ascended to heaven Saturday, he was probably shouting to the top of his lungs that the Cowboys had routed their opponent on the day of his passing to Heaven. Your Cowboys, John! John was a graduate of The University of North Texas (Denton) and achieved his teaching credentials from the University of Texas of the Permian Basin. John was in his final year of college when he was activated by the U.S. Army. He served as a helicopter pilot during those years and ascended to the rank of captain. During the Viet Nam War, Captain Barker and his crew were shot down over Cambodia. For his service during that war, Captain John Barker was awarded both the Air Medal and the Bronze Star as well as numerous other awards and decorations. Captain Barker is survived by his beloved wife, Rebecca (Dillard) Barker of Midland. They were married in Midland on May 25, 1996, with their life-long friend and teacher serving as best man. John was predeceased by both of his parents and both of his brothers, Tracy Barker and Douglas Wesley Barker as well as his stepsister, Janice (Barker) Krueger. He is also survived by Neal Lunsford and Teresa (Lunsford) Nutt and husband, Lynny. Also, John has four grandchildren including DeNeal (Nutt) Wallace and husband, Trenton, Alec Nutt and wife, Jayci, Heather (Nutt) Rivera and husband, Mathias, and Kersten Lunsford and great grandchildren include Avery Wallace and Landon Wallace. They were affectionately known to John as his "Wiggly Worms", and they referred to him as the King Worm. John loved his family and was completely taken by the "Grands." His generosity and big heart are known far and wide. The family wishes to commend the wonderful doctors, nurses, technicians, and administrative workers of the U.S. Office of Veterans Affairs (formerly Veterans Administration) who helped the Barkers so much during John's long battle with cancer, diabetes, et al. They also wish to thank the doctors & nurses at Midland Memorial Hospital, as well as the wonderful Hospice workers, who were so helpful. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be donated to your Lazarex Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 741 Danville, California 94526. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at

