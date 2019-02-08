Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John M. Allbright. View Sign

John M. Allbright passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his home under the care of Home Hospice. The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 Friday at McNett Funeral Home. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life at a graveside service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 in the Andrews Old Cemetery. Viewing will be from 2:00 - 9:00 p.m. Thursday and 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. Friday at McNett Funeral Home. Please celebrate his life by visiting www.mcnettfuneralhome.com . John was born in Andrews, Texas to Frances and W. T. "Joe" Allbright on July 29, 1957. John attended Andrews High School, was a good athlete, known as quite a prankster, and graduated in 1975. He played football at the University of New Mexico, graduated from San Angelo State with a BBA in Marketing. He began his 30-year career with Amoco in Levelland; later moving to Andrews continuing his career with Altura, and finally Oxy. John married Shelley Latimer Buehrer in 1977 and was blessed with two fine sons Andrew and Michael. He later married Judy Pennington Allbright in 2000; spending the rest of John's life together. John enjoyed cooking on his BBQ pit, loved his huge dogs, his kids' activities, hunting, fishing for "rainbow grande" and chillin' at his favorite place Lake City, Colorado. He was a board member and active in the Oil Patch Kids for many years. John was preceded in death by his parents. John is survived by wife Judy Allbright of Andrews; 3 sons, Andrew Allbright and wife Julie of Corpus Christi, Michael Allbright and wife Kimberly of Midland, and Marcus Pennington and wife Jodie of Odessa; 1 daughter, Kristin Berthelsen and husband Jeff of Austin; 3 brothers, Joe Allbright and wife Vicki of Odessa and Bill Allbright and wife Linda of Andrews, James Allbright and wife Elaine of San Angelo. John is a proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren. Memorials may be sent to Home Hospice, 801 North Main Street, Andrews Texas 79714 or Andrews Senior Citizen Center, 301 West Broadway, Andrews Texas 79714 Funeral Home McNett Funeral Home

705 North Main

Andrews , TX 79714

Funeral Home McNett Funeral Home
705 North Main
Andrews , TX 79714
(432) 524-5809

