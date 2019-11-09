Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Michael Stephans. View Sign Service Information Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 (432)-362-2331 Memorial service 2:00 PM Sunset Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home 6801 E. Business 20 Odessa , TX 79762 View Map Send Flowers Notice

He worked at DePaul Hospital in St. Louis from 1968 to 1978. He then moved to Edmond, OK and worked at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City from 1978 to 1988. In 1988, he moved to Odessa, TX to become Administrator at Medical Center Hospital where he considered it a privilege to work for the next 12 years. In 1992, he led MCH to being awarded "The Great Comeback of the Year" by Hospitals Magazine. Mike took a much needed retirement in 2000 and remained in Odessa that had become home to him. The employees and physicians of MCH have stayed close to his heart. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Eileen Stephans and younger brothers Pete and Robert. He is survived by the following family members: a sister Mary Ann Carey (Tom), brothers Tom (Anita), Mark (Diane), and Joe (Jane). And his daughter and son-in-law Chris and Dr. Karl Kaiser of Galveston Island, and son and daughter-in-law the Rev. Dr. Craig and Missy Stephans and grandchildren Madeline (17) and Jack (12) of Elizabeth City, NC. Mike is also survived by family members Jan Melton, Curt and Tammy Alvin and their son Kevin, and Larry and Callie Stevens. There are many close friends in the community who became like family to Mike and brought much joy to his life. A memorial service will be celebrated by the Rev. Dr. Craig Stephans, an Anglican priest, at Sunset Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10th at 2 p.m. If you would like to donate in memoriam of Mr. Stephans, please give to IDOG Rescue Inc., 6711 Stella Link Rd. Suite 344, Houston, TX 77005

