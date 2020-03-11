Memorial services for John Munson 81, of Midland will be Thursday March 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Jackie Warren Funeral Home Chapel Midland, TX. with Rev Tommy Lee Jones officiating. John Elvin Munson was called to be with the Lord Friday February 28, 2020, John was born on January 3, 1939 in Robertson County to Leonard and Rosalee Munson, and married the love of his life Vera Joe Powell in 1962, and they had one son Larry Munson. Words to describe him; wise, generous, loving, strong, and a straight shooter. He knew the power of prayer and never hesitated to speak of God's goodness in his life. We the family have been blessed too have him in our lives, too laugh, and too celebrate God's gift of life and all of it's abundance. John is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and one sister. Survived by his son; Larry Munson, sister; Heloise Munson of Abilene, TX. and a host of relatives and friends. Services are under the direction of Jackie Warren Funeral Home Midland, TX.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 11, 2020