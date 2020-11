John Peter Wilmes, age 90, of Midland, TX passed away July 7th, 2020. John is survived by his son James Wilmes of Magnolia, TX and daughter Joan Wilmes of Midland, TX. A private graveside service has been scheduled for Friday November 13th, 2020 at Resthaven Me-morial Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.



