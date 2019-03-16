John Scott Alcorn, 93, 0f Midland passed away March 13, 2019 after a brief illness in Midland. He is survived by his daughter, Sally Alcorn Haliburton; his son, Tyler Charles Alcorn; 2 granddaughters. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at First Christian Church of Midland. The casket will lie in state from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 16, 2019