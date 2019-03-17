John Scott Alcorn, 93, of Midland, Texas passed away March 13, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born August 5, 1925 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to John S. Alcorn and Myrtle Soldani Alcorn while they were on vacation. His formative years were spent in Ponca City, Oklahoma and he graduated from Ponca City High School in 1942. During World War II, he served from 1943 to 1946 in the US Navy and the Coast Guard at sea in the Atlantic and Caribbean Theaters. He attended the University of Oklahoma and graduated in 1950 with a B. S. Degree in Geological Engineering. Scotty worked in the oil business for 42 years with various oil companies. He retired from Anadarko Petroleum Corporation in 1992. He was a past member of the American Association of Petroleum Geologists, the Commemorative Airforce, Midland Community Theater, Summer Mummers, OU Lettermen's Club, Coach & Umpire in Midland Junior Baseball Association for 16 years and an active member of Alcoholics Anonymous for over 56 years. He was Past President of the West Texas Geological Society, Ranchland Hills Country Club and Lee Rebel Booster Club. He was the "Get-Back" Coach for the Lee Rebel football team for 20 years. He was a member of the First Christian Church where he was an Elder Emeritus and past Chairman of the Board. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and best friend, Blanche Tyler Alcorn, his sisters, Joanne Alcorn Tomlin and Sally Alcorn Shelton and their husbands. He is survived by his daughter, Sally Alcorn Haliburton, and her husband, Steve, of Lubbock; his son, Tyler Charles Alcorn, and his wife, Anita; granddaughters, Taylor and Rylie Alcorn, all of Cypress, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 18, 2019, at First Christian Church of Midland. The casket will lie in state from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home of Midland. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Braden, Tim Bryson, Baker Hallford, Steve Pitts, Ken Sneed and Charlie Tierce, and his departed friends, who will escort him from his grave to Heaven: Dave Alkire, Joe Cleary, Melvin McEwen and Jim Sadler. In lieu of flowers, please spend the money on a nice dinner, reminiscing on how Scotty influenced your life. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory, Midland, Texas. Online condolences may be sent at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019