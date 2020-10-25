John Stephen Sullivan, 51, of Midland, Texas, passed away on October 20, 2020 in Midland. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church on Thursday, October 29 at 2 pm. A wake will be held at the Sullivan Barn afterwards. John was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Judy Ellis on November 26, 1968. He attended high school at Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock, Arkansas. He attended Texas Christian University where he met his wife and ultimately graduating from Texas Tech University as a geologist and soil chemist. He married Joana (Joani) Kathleen Parkerson on May 26, 1990 at Holy Family in Irving, Texas. John worked for the High Plains Water District in Lubbock, Texas, where he worked on the mapping and conservation of the Ogallala Aquifer. He worked in Flower Mound, Texas as an Environmental Remediation Specialist before moving to Midland, Texas in 2005 where he continued in that field. He held multiple certifications, including his Professional Geologist License and was published several times. He became a local celebrity for the "rock talks" he gave to science classes all over the city and for his 16" cowboy hat that earned him the nicknames "Taco Hat" and "Wingnut". He was very active in St. Ann's Catholic Church where he was a member of that Knights of Columbus, winning their annual golf league three times in four years. He was the chairman of the Quesadilla booth at the St. Ann's Fair for five years and made the Mardi Gras live auction PowerPoint for a decade, even acting as auctioneer several times. He served five years as "Scout" of the YMCA Indian Princess Plains Nation and was a proud member of the mighty and powerful Pawnee tribe, defender of the Plains Nation and vanquisher of Da' Crow. He achieved his life goal of going to County Cork, Ireland, where he showcased his signature look of a large cowboy hat, silver Texas Tech belt buckle, jeans tucked into his boots and with a Western swagger everywhere he went. John is preceded in death by his childhood mentors, his grandfather "Papa" John L. Sullivan, "Granddaddy" D. C. Ellis, Charles Herrick, his mother Judy Ellis and his wife Joana Sullivan. John is survived by his three children, Kathleen Sullivan, Owen Sullivan, and Scott Sullivan, and his beloved sister, Marcy Sullivan McKenzie. In lieu of flowers, a go fund me account has been set up through the following link, https://gf.me/u/y5w6s3
, to help the surviving children with final estate expenses for their parents. Services are entrusted to Willowbrook Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Midland. To place on-line condolences, please visit www.willowbrk.com
.