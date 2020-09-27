John Thomas Midkiff, a lifetime Midlander, passed away on September 19, 2020 in Midland, Texas. John was born in Midland, on June 9, 1932 to Herd and Julia Potter Midkiff at 501 North Baird Street, the home of his grandparents, John H. and Martha Veach Potter. He was raised in Midland County on family land south of Midland. John graduated from Midland High School in 1951 and attended TCU, where he made the front page of The Skiff (the TCU Newspaper) in a photo of him teaching an Asian student how to roll a cigarette. While delivering a load of meat to his uncle, Hudson Hanks in Rankin, he laid eyes on a pretty, young soda jerk named Mary Lou Davis and married her on June 18, 1955. They celebrated their 65th anniversary this year. Together they raised their three sons, Johnny, Greg and Clay in Rankin, Wall and ranches south of Midland. As a young boy of about four years of age, he would join in the cattle drives from the Midland livestock auction back to the ranch east of Midkiff, TX. Halfway, at the D.L. Hutt ranch, they would make camp for the night. John would ride his horse, Honky Tonk until he got tired. His granddaddy, T.O. Midkiff, would then pick John up in his Buick and load Honky Tonk into the back seat where they rested until John was ready to ride again. One of John's favorite memories was having Christmas Eve with the whole family, descendants of the twelve children of T.O. and Lillie, at their home known by the family as "The Big House", located at 1002 South Marienfeld. John and his many cousins had a special relationship and enjoyed dozens of family reunions, catching up and telling stories about their adventures together. Though he had various jobs to provide for his family, his true love and lifelong ambition was to raise livestock. He raised many herds of goats, sheep and his preference, Brangus cattle. Following in his father's footsteps, he taught his sons and grandchildren how to raise and work the stock, build fence and care for the land. Many family gatherings were held working cattle and shearing sheep, with everyone, old and young involved. His greatest joy was going to the ranch daily, checking on water, counting cows and praying for rain. One of his most proud accomplishments was learning to fly fixed wing aircraft, making his first solo flight on October 12, 1983 and later earning his private pilot certificate. In the late 1970's John began acquiring depleted oil wells in close proximity to his ranch. He operated the wells, serving as pumper and CEO. To show his loyalty to TCU, he painted his first pump jack purple and white. He survived the bust during the 1980's and made a significant acquisition of additional wells in the 1990's which he operated until about 2005 when he sold his oil and gas operation. John had a deep love for his family. His custom was to shake hands with the grandkids at every greeting. Every grandchild knew going to the ranch with Granddaddy meant a Jumburrito and driving lesson, in exchange for opening and closing gates, which they all enjoyed, especially John. He also made it his goal to teach them chicken was not meat. Another weekly ritual was attending the local auction sale every Tuesday as well as neighboring sales. Ever so proud of his "J open A" brand, he made sure there were blue caps and belt buckles, with the brand, made for his entire family. He loved and cherished his daughters-in-law and they loved him as well. John is survived by his loyal and loving wife of sixty-five years, Mary Lou and his sons and daughters-in-law; Johnny and Melissa Midkiff, Greg and Cindy Midkiff, all of Midland, and Clay and Christa Midkiff of Edmond, OK. Also, sisters-in-law; Toni Midkiff and Nancy Rubenstein as well as brother-in-law Charles Davis (Sue). Further survived by John and Mary Lou's pride and joy, grandchildren; Michael Midkiff (Sarah), Renee' Midkiff Buck (Arvo), Matthew Midkiff (Courtney), TJ Midkiff (Ashlyn), Nathan Midkiff (Taryn), Caleb Midkiff (Kadie), Preston Midkiff (Jennifer), Amber Midkiff Wood (Joel), Aubry Midkiff Nissen (Tim), Elizabeth Midkiff Miers (Andy), Courtney Midkiff Taylor (Waymon), and Darren Midkiff. He had nineteen great-grandchildren (with more on the way) and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his long-time driver, loving caretaker and friend, Lydia Torres. The family extends thanks to her and other caregivers who made John's last days comfortable. He is preceded in death by Herd and Julia Midkiff (parents), Julia Edith Midkiff Drake (sister), Robert Herd Midkiff (brother), Katherine Denise Midkiff (granddaughter), brothers-in law Glen Roy Drake and Morris Rubenstein and sister-in-law Vicky Yowell. A memorial service is planned for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at First Christian Church in Midland. First Christian Church will livestream the memorial service. Memorial donations may be made in John's honor to the Haley Memorial Library and History Center, Hospice of Midland, or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory in Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
