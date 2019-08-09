John Walter Qualls, 65, of Midland passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. The family will receive guests from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 2:15 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 9, 2019