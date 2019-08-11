John Walter Qualls was born on September 25, 1953 in Amherst, Texas to Bill and Myrna Qualls. He passed away on August 7, 2019 in Midland, Texas. John graduated from Roswell (New Mexico) High School in 1971. He graduated from Eastern New Mexico University in Portales NM with a BS degree in geology in 1978. He received a master's degree in geology from The University of Texas-El Paso in 1989. He studied for a doctorate in geology at The University of the Permian Basin in Odessa. He served in the U.S. Navy from August 1972 until June 1974 and was stationed in the Philippines where he was a radioman specialist. He was a member of the State of Texas Board of Professional Geoscientists, AAPL and PBLA. He served as a past member of the Admissions Committee at Green Tree Country Club. At the time of his death he was Vice President and Landman of Chi Energy, Inc. in Midland. John was an avid golfer, motorcycle enthusiast and one of the Dallas Cowboys' most loyal fans. He was loyal to his family and friends and always a hard worker. He was full of surprises! John was preceded in death by his father, Bill Qualls, his grandparents Walter and Ida Qualls and John Omer and Bessie Saunders, and his aunt, Marlene Saunders. He is survived by his sons, Patrick Cole Qualls and wife, Jessica, and Matthew Qualls. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alec Qualls, Madison Qualls, Paxton Qualls and Lindsey Myers as well as his mother, Myrna Qualls, all of Midland; sister, Phyllis Qualls of Houston; brother, Richard Qualls and wife Jamie, of Kingston OK; and nephew Parry Qualls and wife, Bailey, and their son, Wyatt of Johnson City TN. Also, surviving him are his lifelong friends in New Mexico, Texas and Colorado and numerous cousins in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. Visitation will be Monday, August 12, 2019, 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home, 3800 N. Big Spring Street, Midland. Graveside service will be Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 2:15 pm at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Reel Thanx, PO Box 431, Midland TX 79702 or . Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019