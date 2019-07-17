Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Webb Jr.. View Sign Service Information Gilbreath Funeral Home 209 N St Charles St Stanton , TX 79782 (432)-756-3355 Funeral service 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Gilbreath Funeral Home 209 N St Charles St Stanton , TX 79782 View Map Send Flowers Notice

John Webb, Jr., 85, of Stanton, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Jonathan Moore and Lee Casas officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. John was born June 1, 1934 in Martin County to John Webb, Sr. and Mary Oaks Webb. He married Melba West December 27, 1954 in Ackerly. John worked for Ector Thornton Implement as a mechanic and then for Cave Bowlin John Deere dealer in the parts department, retiring after 30 years. He served on the original committee for Old Sorehead Trade Days and continued serving on the board for 10 years, and he was past president of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce. John enjoyed woodworking, macramé, crafts and taking care of his dog, Chance. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanton. Survivors include his wife, Melba Webb of Stanton; one son, Steve Webb and wife, Sherion of Midland; one daughter, Debbie Moore and husband, Johnny of Big Spring; five grandchildren, Stephanie Clark and husband, Chris of Odessa, Laura Barber and husband, Donnie of Big Spring, LeAnn Webb and Wesley Burnett of Prosper, Shelly Casas and husband, Lee of Lamesa, and Jonathan Moore and wife, Brandi of Rockwall; eight great-grandchildren, Madelyn Clark, Ameri Clark, Kiley Casas, Averi Casas, Samuel Casas, Clayton Barber, Willow Moore, Lillie Moore and Carson Benton Barber due in September; four brothers, Robert Webb of Flower Grove, Joe Webb of Ackerly , Jerry Webb and wife, Lawana of Flower Grove, Jack Webb; Sister-in-law Peggy Webb of Lamesa, a longtime friend, Bob Weddle of Flower Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Wayne Webb. Lafern late wife of Joe Webb, Brenda late wife of Jack Webb. The family suggests memorials to the , 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite 32, Midland, Texas 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at

John Webb, Jr., 85, of Stanton, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 in a Midland hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church with Jonathan Moore and Lee Casas officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Gilbreath Funeral Home. John was born June 1, 1934 in Martin County to John Webb, Sr. and Mary Oaks Webb. He married Melba West December 27, 1954 in Ackerly. John worked for Ector Thornton Implement as a mechanic and then for Cave Bowlin John Deere dealer in the parts department, retiring after 30 years. He served on the original committee for Old Sorehead Trade Days and continued serving on the board for 10 years, and he was past president of the Martin County Chamber of Commerce. John enjoyed woodworking, macramé, crafts and taking care of his dog, Chance. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Stanton. Survivors include his wife, Melba Webb of Stanton; one son, Steve Webb and wife, Sherion of Midland; one daughter, Debbie Moore and husband, Johnny of Big Spring; five grandchildren, Stephanie Clark and husband, Chris of Odessa, Laura Barber and husband, Donnie of Big Spring, LeAnn Webb and Wesley Burnett of Prosper, Shelly Casas and husband, Lee of Lamesa, and Jonathan Moore and wife, Brandi of Rockwall; eight great-grandchildren, Madelyn Clark, Ameri Clark, Kiley Casas, Averi Casas, Samuel Casas, Clayton Barber, Willow Moore, Lillie Moore and Carson Benton Barber due in September; four brothers, Robert Webb of Flower Grove, Joe Webb of Ackerly , Jerry Webb and wife, Lawana of Flower Grove, Jack Webb; Sister-in-law Peggy Webb of Lamesa, a longtime friend, Bob Weddle of Flower Grove; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Wayne Webb. Lafern late wife of Joe Webb, Brenda late wife of Jack Webb. The family suggests memorials to the , 4400 N. Big Spring St., Suite 32, Midland, Texas 79705. Arrangements are under the direction of Gilbreath Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Midland Reporter-Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.