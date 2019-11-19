John (Jack) William Mohr, age 52, of Midland, died on Thursday, November 14, 2019 in Spring, TX as a victim of violent crime. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4805 Gateway St in Midland, TX. Burial will be held in a family plot in Modoc County, California. Jack was born on March 27, 1967 to parents Hans and Annette Mohr in Stanford, California. In high school, he was a dedicated student, athlete and musician participating in football, track and field, and choir. Jack attended Brigham Young University where he obtained a bachelors and master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering. While at school, Jack was an All-American track and field athlete, as a competitor in the hammer, shotput and discus. He served as a missionary in the Finland Helsinki Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Following his marriage to Marianne Matis in 1991, Jack attended Texas A&M University and obtained a doctoral degree in Mechanical Engineering. After graduation, Jack began his career with ExxonMobil in Houston, Texas. While with ExxonMobil, Jack's family moved to Melbourne, Australia working with Esso and to Midland, Texas working with XTO. His current position was as a manager in the Global Well Management Group for ExxonMobil. Jack served the community through his efforts with the Boy Scouts of America and his leadership in church callings. He was a kind, honesty man who was quick to forgive and loved the Permian Basin. Jack will be remembered by his gentle nature and fierce loyalty to wife and family. He is survived by his wife, Marianne Mohr of Midland, daughter Madelyn Waldron and husband Conner, son Darryl Mohr, son Kent Mohr and daughter Colleen Mohr, parents Hans and Annette Mohr, brother Karl Mohr and wife Brenda, sister Gail Rouse and husband Howard and numerous nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Kyle Mohr, Timothy Mohr, Paul Mohr, Sam Rouse, Tim Matis and Conner Waldron. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be donated to Latter-Day Saint Charities Humanitarian Aid Fund and Boy Scouts of America. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019