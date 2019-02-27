Johnna Dobbs, 59 of Midland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, February 23, 2019. She was born and raised in Midland and attended Robert E. Lee High School. Johnna loved to read and spend time with her family, especially her three grandchildren. She recently discovered a love for traveling. She also loved her work family and enjoyed her career in accounting. She considered her friends and co-workers as her family. Johnna was preceded in death by her husband, John Dobbs and her parents, Tudie and JR Hudson. She is survived by her son, Johnathon Dobbs of Midland; daughter & son-in-law Katy and Bobby Barrera of Stanton; brother Mike Hudson and sister Jen Weatherly both of Midland; and her three grandchildren who were her pride and joys, Bryson, Allison and Mayson Barrera. Family will be receiving friends for visitation Wednesday, February 27th from 6:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at Lewallen Garcia Pipkin Funeral Home A graveside service is set for Thursday, February 28th at 11:00 am at Resthaven Memorial Park. Graveside service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 27, 2019