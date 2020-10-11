Johnnie A. Moritz of Midland passed away on Wednesday October 7th. Johnnie was born on December 12th in Monroe, LA to Juanita and John Peters. Johnnie served on Planning and Zoning for 6 years and Chairman for 2 years for the City of Midland. Johnnie also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi - Social Sorority for greater than 50 years focusing on philopatric activities. Johnnie is survived by her husband Jerry, her daughters Carla Costello and Kimberley Bartos, her grandchildren Rebecca Pike, Alison Gibson, Mark and Kenner Bartos and great grandchildren Kaleigh Callahan, Bryan Gibson and Katie Gibson. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Covenant Hospital, in Lubbock, for providing outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101, designated to the library to foster literacy and knowledge. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com
.