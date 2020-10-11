1/1
Johnnie A. Moritz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Johnnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnnie A. Moritz of Midland passed away on Wednesday October 7th. Johnnie was born on December 12th in Monroe, LA to Juanita and John Peters. Johnnie served on Planning and Zoning for 6 years and Chairman for 2 years for the City of Midland. Johnnie also was a member of Beta Sigma Phi - Social Sorority for greater than 50 years focusing on philopatric activities. Johnnie is survived by her husband Jerry, her daughters Carla Costello and Kimberley Bartos, her grandchildren Rebecca Pike, Alison Gibson, Mark and Kenner Bartos and great grandchildren Kaleigh Callahan, Bryan Gibson and Katie Gibson. The family would like to express their gratitude to the Doctors, Nurses and staff at Covenant Hospital, in Lubbock, for providing outstanding care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101, designated to the library to foster literacy and knowledge. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home
3800 N Big Spring St
Midland, TX 79710
(432) 550-5800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved