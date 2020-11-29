Johnny Hinojosa, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 29, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. till 9:00 p.m. A prayer service will start at 7:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be held Monday, November 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Stanton Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Survivors include wife, Lena Hinojosa; mother Josephina Ramirez; daughter, Mercedes Hinojosa; sons, Justin Hinojosa, Jay Hinojosa, Eric Hinojosa, Derrick Hinojosa, Andrew Chapa, Frankie Acosta; two sisters and two brothers. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Stanton Memorial Funeral Home.



