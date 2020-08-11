Johnny Pat Beck, age 72, of Midland TX, went to be with our Lord and Savior in Midland on Friday, July 31, 2020. He was born to Richard E. and Leda Jean (Skipworth) Beck in Vernon, TX on October 8, 1947. Johnny was a graduate of Winters High School, served in the National Guard and played in many bands across Texas before taking employment with UPS in Midland, TX. He worked for UPS for 27 years before he retired to pursue his love for music once again. Johnny was an amazing Husband, Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle and Friend. He will be greatly missed. He was a member of Level Path Ministries and played bass for the praise team. While playing many different instruments, his passion was the bass guitar. His amazing bass playing, and singing will be talked about for many years. Those left to cherish his love and memory are his beloved wife: Susan C. (Bridges) Beck of Midland; five children: Clint Beck and wife Tammie, Johna Swopes and husband Jason and Jeana Witten and husband Zeno, all of Midland, TX, Nicole Wright and husband Sam of Manchester NH, and Lia Bermudez and husband Ed of Georgetown TX; seven grandchildren Josh and Jenna Swopes, Jaiden Clary, Alyssa Whitman, Heavenly Beck all of Midland, TX, and Holly and Hannah Bermudez of Georgetown TX; one great-granddaughter, Gemma Beck Clary of Midland, TX. He is also survived by his sister Pam Ronemus of Winters, TX along with her children and grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; Richard E. and Leda Jean (Skipworth) Beck of Snyder, TX Memorial services at this moment are postponed. The family will provide details at later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Acres West Funeral Chapel of Odessa and condolences may be sent to the family online at acreswestfuneral.com
. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.