Jon William Hardaway peacefully entered eternal life on August 6, 2019 after a short illness at the age of 53. He was born on October 30, 1965, in Midland, Texas to Ron Douglas Hardaway and Patricia Laverne Olson Hardaway. Jon spent part of his childhood in Jeanerette, Louisiana, where he went to school and had many friends. He lived in Midland for the majority of his life where he worked for his dad and for Cox Communications for many years. On December 23, 1999 he traveled to Lake Tahoe where he married the love of his life, Lisa Essman. They were a perfect match for each other and losing him will be her greatest loss each and every day. Jon will be remembered as a happy man, who had the ability to meet people and make them feel as if they had been life-long friends. Further his heart was so tender that if needed to he would give you the shirt off his back. His charisma, love for people and generous heart will be deeply missed by his family and friends. All who knew him loved him. Jon is survived by his wife, Lisa, his dad Ron, his mother Pat, his brother Ron (Barbara Jo) Hardaway Jr., his brother, Ripp (Sue) Hardaway, and his brother Gray (Jamie) Hardaway and his many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his father-in-law, Jim Essman and his wife Sandy, his sisters-in-law Angela (Greg) Spencer, Linda (Tom) Brandt, Shelly (Jeff) Butler, and his brother-in-law, Jimmy (Harriett) Essman and his many nieces and nephews. His family and friends will celebrate his life in a Memorial Service to be held in Kerrville, Texas on Saturday, October 26th 2019, which is close to his birthday. Memorials may be made to the .

