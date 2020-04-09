Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonie Dale Cotton Dalager. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Jonie Dale Cotton Dalager, 44, of Gardendale, Texas passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020. An outdoor memorial service to honor the life of Jonie will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 10, 2020 at Crestview Baptist Church, Midland, Texas where she was an active member. Due to COVID-19 regulations, those attending will be asked to remain in their cars. Jonie was born January 15, 1976 in Andrews, Texas residing in Kermit, Texas. She attended schools in Booker, Texas; Roswell, New Mexico; Kermit, Texas. She graduated from Kermit High School. After graduation Jonie joined the U.S. Air Force, serving 5 years and earning several medals, awards and ribbons. After her honorable discharge from the Air Force Jonie held several different civilian jobs. She attended Odessa College, transferring to the University of Texas of the Permian Basin from which she graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. Jonie was a Christian and loved serving her Lord and Savior. Her desire was that all would come to have a personal relationship with Christ and live for Him. Jonie married Damon Dalager on June 24, 2006. They have one son, Zayden. As a family they enjoyed camping and taking cruises together. She cherished time with all of her family and friends. She had a soft spot for all living creatures, rescuing many cats, dogs, birds and insects. Jonie is survived and will be missed by her husband Damon and son Zayden of Gardendale, Texas; parents James and Bobbie Dale Cotton of Kermit, Texas; sister Jamie Armstrong and husband James of Antlers, Oklahoma. She is also survived by several nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles and cousins. Jonie loved her family very much. Jonie is preceded in death by her grandparents B.L. Cotton and Corine Cotton Spykes and Dale Wagoner and Bobbie Wagoner Shuffield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Speaking Up for Those Who Can't, a non-profit organization for dog rescue and shelter. You can find further information on their FaceBook page. Online condolences may be made at

