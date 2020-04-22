Jose Angel Villa Jr.

Jose Angel Villa Jr "6 4", 31 of Midland TX, passed away on Sunday April 19, 2020. Due to restriction pertaining to COVID-19 rules, there will be limited visitations at Lewallen- Garcia- Pipkin Funeral Home on Tuesday April 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be Wednesday April 22, 2020at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife Ana Patricia Esquivel; his four kids Aalayzjaha Nikkol Villa, Raymundo Muniz, Hinyaki Ramirez and Meli Ramirez; his mother Maria Dolores Lozano; his father Jose Angel Villa; his stepmother Olga Trejo; and his grandmother Adelyda Lozano.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Apr. 22, 2020
