Jose Armando Ramirez, 40 of Midland, TX passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Eagle Pass, TX. Viewing will be Saturday, January 18th from 9:00am - 9:00pm and Sunday, January 19th from 1:00pm - 9:00pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell St. Midland, TX. A funeral service will be Monday January 20th at 1:00pm also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by two daughters, Iris Ramirez and Izeyda Ramirez; his mother, Olga Gomez; his father, Oscar Javier Ramirez; one brother and three sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020