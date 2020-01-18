Jose Armando Ramirez

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jose Armando Ramirez.
Service Information
Heavenly Gate Funeral Home
405 N. Terrell St.
Midland, TX
79701
(432)-687-1927
Notice
Send Flowers

Jose Armando Ramirez, 40 of Midland, TX passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in Eagle Pass, TX. Viewing will be Saturday, January 18th from 9:00am - 9:00pm and Sunday, January 19th from 1:00pm - 9:00pm at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home, 405 N. Terrell St. Midland, TX. A funeral service will be Monday January 20th at 1:00pm also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by two daughters, Iris Ramirez and Izeyda Ramirez; his mother, Olga Gomez; his father, Oscar Javier Ramirez; one brother and three sisters.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Jan. 18, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.