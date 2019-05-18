Jose Campos of Midland, passed away May 16, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 18 & 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos- Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at San Miguel Arcángel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Survivors include his wife, Martha Campos; daughters, Rosa Maria Tapia, Lorenza Campos; son, Gabriel Campos; stepdaughter, Magdalena Chavez; stepson, Pedro Sanchez; and one brother.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 18, 2019