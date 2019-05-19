Jose Campos of Midland, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Visitation will be held Saturday and Sunday, May 18 & 19, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Avalos- Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home Chapel 1502 N. Lamesa Rd. Midland, Texas. Funeral Mass will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at San Miguel Arcángel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Jose is preceded in death by his parents Antonio and Elodia Campos; son Jose Guadalupe Campos; 6 brothers and 3 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Martha Campos; daughters, Rosa Maria Tapia, Lorenza Campos; son, Gabriel Campos all of Midland; stepdaughter, Magdalena Chavez of Mexico; stepson, Pedro Sanchez of Midland; brother Juan Campos Posada of Mexico; 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Avalos-Sanchez & Thomas Funeral Home.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 19, 2019