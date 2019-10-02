Jose G. Onzures, 79 of Midland, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. Viewing will be Wednesday, Oct. 2nd from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 3rd from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass is set for Friday, October 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by three sons, Jose Cruz Onzures, Gabriel Onzures and Miguel Angel Onzures; six daughters, Delia O. Garcia, Maricela Onzures, Alejandra O. Barrios, Susana O. Tobar, Adriana O. Nandin and Liliana Alvarez; one sister, 26 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Oct. 2, 2019