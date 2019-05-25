Jose Garcia Suchil, 89 of Midland, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Viewing will be Monday, May 27th from 5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. Monday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Chapel. A funeral mass will be Tuesday May 28th at 2:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. Jose is survived by his two daughters, Margaret Suchil and Gloria Vasquez Suchil; two sons, Richard Suchil and Pedro Suchil; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on May 25, 2019