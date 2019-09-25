Jose Guadalupe Marquez, 86 of Midland, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019. A visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Nalley-Pickle-Welch Funeral Home & Crematory with a rosary recitation at 7:00 p.m. Services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Jose was born on August 21, 1933, in Mexico to Merced Marquez and Siria Salais. He was raised in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico, and came to the United States in 1952 as part of the Bracero program. He settled in the Pecos region, where he started his family and lived for many years before relocating to Midland. After the death of his first wife, he remarried, to Elisa, and had his youngest daughter, Kim. He worked at T. Bob Amthor for over 30 years. Although he claims to have retired long ago, he never stopped working and loved being first in line to pick up his grandkids, Aiden and Kaleb, at school every day. Jose is survived by his wife Elisa Marquez, and children Martha, Sylvia, Gloria, Irma, Jose, Robert, Ester, and Kim. Jose is the beloved abuelito (grandpa) of 26 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Martha Acosta Marquez, and granddaughter, Jennifer Ann Martinez. The family would like to express their gratitude to San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church and friends of Jose. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences can be made at www.npwelch.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Sept. 25, 2019