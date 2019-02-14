Jose Javier Medrano, 58 of Midland, Texas passed away Monday, February 11, 2019. Viewing will be Friday, February 15, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. A funeral service is set for Saturday, February 16th at 10:00 a.m. also at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
