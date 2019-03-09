Jose Luis Padilla, 66, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019. Viewing will be Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is set for Monday, March 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. also at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Serenity Memorial Gardens. He is survived by a son, Jose Padilla Jr. and by a daughter, Michelle Padilla; 11 brothers and sisters
