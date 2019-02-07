Jose Luiz Cruz went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 4, 2019, he was 66. He was born January 25, 1953 to Segundo Joe Cruz and Esperanza Garcia in Midland, Texas. Joe had worked as a professional truck driver in Midland, Texas for over 40 years. Joe was preceded in death by his brother Ruben Cruz, and grandparents, Guadalupe and Esperanza Garcia. He is survived by the love of his life Janie Cruz; son, Joe Cruz Jr, daughters Jessica Cruz, Melissa Cruz Fillio, son-in-law Alvin Demond Fillio; his parents, Segundo Joe Cruz and Esperanza Garcia; brothers, Robert Cruz, Jessie Carrasco, Robert Olgin; sisters, Estella Palomino, Gloria Hernandez, Yolanda Quintanilla, Irma Sosa, and Carmen Cruz; 16 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. Public viewing will be Thursday, February 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting a 7:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Funeral Home & Chapel, 405 N. Terrell, Midland, Texas. Funeral service is set for Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Heavenly Gate Chapel. Funeral Service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to [email protected] or you can visit the website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Feb. 7, 2019