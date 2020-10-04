Jose Lujan, 72, of Midland, TX passed away on September 28, 2020 at Midland Memorial Hospital in Midland, Texas. Jose was born on March 19, 1948 to Ildefonso and Maria Samaniego in Mexico. Jose was bright and cheerful, and his presence will be missed. He is survived by four siblings, Omar Lujan (Elena), Oscar Lujan (Darlene), Onesimo S. Lujan of Midland, TX, and Olimpa Del Camp and his Beloved Niece, Odile Hernandez of Midland, TX as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Idelfonzo Lujan and Maria Samaniego and four siblings, Horacio Lujan, Elizardo Lujan, Octavio Lujan, and Hortencia Terrazas. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 6th, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. at American Heritage Funeral Home in Midland, TX; rosary immediately following until 8:00 p.m.. Additional services will be held in Mexico.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store