Jose Manuel Pino, age 85 of Midland, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. Viewing will be Thursday, August 1st from 9:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m. with a rosary starting at 7:00 p.m. at Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is set for Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish & Shrine. Jose is survived by two sons, Joe Ramon Pino, and Joe Anthony Pino; four daughters, Norma Pino, Nora Pino, Lorraine Barela, and Nancy Marie Moreno; one sister and 10 grandchildren.
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 1, 2019