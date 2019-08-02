Jose (Joe) M. Pino, 85, beloved husband, father and grandfather, entered the Kingdom of Heaven on July 29, 2019. He was born on July 4, 1934 in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico. Joe was a devoted patriarch, who loved his family deeply and enjoyed spending time with them. He was a plumber by trade for 50 years. He enjoyed music, spending time outdoors and building and creating things. His memory will be cherished by his children, Norma Pino, Joe R. Pino(Angie), Nora Pino, Lorraine Barela(Gilbert), Joe A. Pino and Nancy M. Moreno(Daniel); his grandchildren, Joey and Matthew Pino, Veronica, Joseph Donald, and Isaiah Pino, Jason, Julian and James Barela and Jacinda and Nathan Moreno; his five great-grandchildren, Lola, Sofia and Celia Shryock, Jayden Barela and Jocelyn Pino; sister, Lydia Pino and by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and two sisters; his wife, Luciana(Lucy) Pino and daughter, Nancy Lee Pino. His pallbearers will be his grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Moreno, Jayden Barela and Isaiah Pino. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of River Hills Nursing Home and Hospice of Kerrville. Funeral service is under the direction of Lewallen-Garcia-Pipkin Funeral Home and Chapel. Family messages and condolences may be emailed to: [email protected] or you can visit our website at www.lewallengarciapipkinfh.com
Published in Midland Reporter-Telegram on Aug. 2, 2019